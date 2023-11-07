Investigations ongoing into dog deaths at field in Kovan

SINGAPORE – Environmental samples were collected from a field and its surrounding areas in Parry Avenue as part of ongoing investigations into the deaths of three dogs that had gone to the field in October.

Across separate cases, the owners said on social media that their dogs experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning, such as multiple seizures and vomiting, after returning from the open field in Kovan.

The field, which is slightly larger than a football pitch, was frequented by dog owners who took their pets there to run and play.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has spoken to the affected dog owners and attending veterinarians to gather relevant medical, environmental and epidemiological information on the case, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee, in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC).

Mr Ng had asked what steps would be taken to investigate the potential poisoning of dogs at the field in Parry Avenue, and whether the findings of the investigations will be made public.

In his written reply on Tuesday, Mr Lee said there have been no additional cases reported to NParks, which had also contacted veterinarians and dog owners living around Parry Avenue for reports of similar cases.

NParks is working with other agencies such as the Singapore Land Authority and National Environment Agency to monitor the situation at the field and its surrounding areas. The findings of the investigation will be shared with the public when ready, said Mr Lee.