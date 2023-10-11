Australian cheese product recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

SINGAPORE - An Australian cheese product is being recalled because of possible contamination with bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it had directed importer Xie Chun Trading to recall Unicorn Classic Camembert, a 125g cheese product.

The affected batch is best consumed before Nov 8.

The recall is ongoing, the agency added.

In Singapore, the product is sold online by Ryan’s Grocery, which has two physical outlets here.

This comes after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a notification to recall the product earlier this week due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a foodborne bacterium that can cause food poisoning.

SFA said: “Food that are at higher risk of being contaminated with Listeria include unpasteurised (raw) dairy products, soft cheese including those ripened by mould, refrigerated meat spread, smoked fish and ready-to-eat deli meats and sausages.

“Symptoms of Listeria infection may include fever, muscle ache, nausea and diarrhoea.”

Those who have bought the affected product are advised not to eat it.

If they have consumed the product and have concerns about their health, they should seek medical advice, the agency added.

Customers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.