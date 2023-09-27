Mooncakes recalled after high levels of bacteria causing food poisoning found

SINGAPORE - Two types of mooncakes – Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake and Fragrance’s Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake – were recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after they were found to contain high levels of bacteria that causes food poisoning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SFA said that it detected Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) in Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake. The agency also found aflatoxins, a type of toxin produced by fungus, in Fragrance’s Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake.

Both substances were present at levels exceeding the maximum limits stated in Singapore’s food regulations, said the SFA.

The importers of the products, Taste Right and Fragrance Foodstuff, were directed by the agency on Wednesday to recall the mooncakes. The recall process is currently ongoing.

S. aureus is commonly found in the environment, and on human skin or in noses, and can cause food poisoning when it is introduced into food during the production process, particularly when good hand hygiene is not practised, said SFA.

Symptoms can include sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Aflatoxins, on the other hand, can contaminate food as a result of fungal contamination, and are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, meaning they can damage DNA and cause cancer, the agency added.

Foods that can be contaminated include cereals, nuts, oilseeds and processed foods containing these ingredients. It is crucial to keep exposure to aflatoxins as low as possible.

The expiry date of Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake is March 5, 2024, and the Fragrance’s Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake expires on Oct 20, 2023. Both products were imported from Malaysia.

Consumers who purchased the affected mooncakes are advised not to consume them, said SFA. Those who have already consumed the products and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers with inquiries can contact the place they bought the mooncakes from.