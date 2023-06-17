At least 2 Android users lose close to $100k of CPF savings in June in malware-related scams

SINGAPORE – At least two Android users have lost $99,800 of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings in June, due to scams involving malware.

The police said on Saturday the victims came across advertisements marketing groceries like seafood on social media platforms, including Facebook.

The victims contacted the businesses through their social media platform or WhatsApp.

They were sent a URL to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file, an application created for Android’s operating system, to order groceries and make a payment.

Apps or APK files from the Internet or a third party could contain phishing malware.

APKs are installation files for Android apps that can be downloaded from the Internet and third party app stores, instead of the Google Play Store.

The victims were unaware that the application contains malware that allow scammers to access the victims’ device remotely and steal passwords. These include the Singpass passcode, among other things, which have been stored in the victims’ device.

“The scammer might also call the victim to ask for their Singpass passcode, purportedly to create an account on the application,” said the police.

Victims were directed to fake bank sites to key in their login credentials to make payment within the app.

The malware would then capture the credentials entered.

The scammers were then able to access the victims’ CPF account remotely using the stolen Singpass passcode and request to withdraw funds through PayNow.

The police did not state the victims’ ages. CPF members can withdraw some of their savings when they turn 55, and receive monthly payouts under the CPF Life scheme when they reach the eligible age – currently at 65.

Once the CPF funds are deposited into the victims’ bank accounts, the scammer accessed the victims’ bank application and transferred the money out via PayNow.

The victims realised they were scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their bank accounts.