Woman loses almost $30k after downloading third-party app via WhatsApp

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old woman lost close to $30,000 after scammers took control of her phone when she downloaded a third-party app.

Ms Tan (not her real name) chanced upon a sponsored advertisement on Facebook on May 21 which promised to give people a food blender worth $80 if they downloaded a shopping app and spent at least $30 on it.

Enticed by what seemed like a good deal, she clicked on the link, which directed her to a WhatsApp business account.

Following instructions given, Ms Tan later downloaded the third-party app from the WhatsApp account onto her Android phone.

Over the next few days, she tried but failed to check out out groceries worth about $30 she ordered via the app.

Ms Tan alerted the WhatsApp account holder of her problem but was told that as the app was new, glitches were expected and that she should try again a few days later.

But on May 25, when the account holder said she could make payments, Ms Tan realised that another person was controlling her phone when a notification popped up asking her approval for a transaction of more than $4,000.

“I was quite shocked... The (display on the) screen started moving on its own. I could not reject the transaction and I tried to make calls to stop the transaction but I couldn’t,” said the administrative worker.

She then noticed that six transactions had been made through her DBS Bank account over 22 minutes. Every transaction was worth close to $5,000, and they totalled $29,877.90.