Retiring in your 50s: How young adults in Singapore can make this a reality

Mr Ryan Sim has not joined the workforce yet, but he already knows that he wants to be free from full-time employment in about 30 years.

“My ultimate financial goal is to be able to sustain my lifestyle without being obligated to work, though I am open to pursuing work in the form of passion after 50,” Mr Sim, 21, says.

He completed his national service last November and will be starting his degree programme in Business Administration later this year.

So, too, Ms Cleo Ang, 23, who recently graduated with a hospitality degree and is now hunting for her first full-time job.

“I hope to retire between 50 and 55 years old, while I’m still able-bodied. I envision being able to travel around the world and do things that I enjoy – without having to worry about finances,” she says.