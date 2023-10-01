askST: What is shingles and how to prevent it?

Local actor Nick Shen recently shared on social media the weeks of pain he suffered when he had shingles. Part of his face was paralysed and he was hospitalised for five days. The Straits Times looks at how common this disease is, and asked experts how people can protect themselves against it.

Q: What is shingles?

A: Shingles is an infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chicken pox.

It manifests as a painful and itchy rash, usually on one side of the body or face. The rash, made up of small blisters, usually scabs up in a week. For most people, an attack of shingles clears up in two to four weeks.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, head of Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) Travellers’ Health & Vaccination Clinic, said shingles, also known as herpes zoster, usually affects a patch of skin linked to a cluster of nerves.

“This gives an appearance almost like a snake wrapping around the body, which gives rise to its name in Chinese (which translates to ‘growing snake’), and herpes in Latin refers to a ‘creeping’ eruption’,” she said.

According to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shingles can cause complications for up to one in five people. The most common is long-term nerve pain. Other complications include pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and hearing loss. The risk of complications is higher in older people.

Q: Who is at risk of getting shingles?

A: Shingles occurs only in people who have had a prior chicken pox infection. This is because the virus, which remains dormant in their bodies, can reactivate and cause shingles.

Prof Lim said people who have never had chicken pox do not develop shingles. About 80 to 85 per cent of adults here would have had chicken pox, she noted. It is not a reportable disease, but “the rates of shingles increase with those 50 years and older, rising more steeply after 60 years of age”.

Someone who has never had chicken pox can catch the infection through direct contact with the fluid from shingles rash blisters, or even from breathing in virus particles shed by the blisters. They will contract chicken pox and not shingles, though this infection would then put them at risk of getting shingles in the future.

The US CDC says that one in three adults will get shingles in their lifetime.

Dr Asok Kurup, an infectious diseases expert in private practice, said Singapore is estimated to have about 30,000 new shingles cases a year.

He said: “With increasing age, the risk of getting shingles increases due to declining immunity, with increasing rates seen in individuals over the age of 50. People with immunocompromised conditions below the age of 50 may also be at increased risk.”

Singapore included the varicella (or chicken pox) vaccine in the National Childhood Immunisation Programme in 2020. The two doses are given at the ages of 12 and 15 months. Adult Singaporeans and permanent residents who have never had chicken pox can also get the vaccine at subsidised rates.