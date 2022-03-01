'Pimple' turned out to be shingles

Mr Tan Tock Chen had a big and painful bump on his nose, but he thought it was just a pimple. He went to a doctor and was diagnosed with shingles. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Updated
Published
38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Four years ago, Mr Tan Tock Chen had a big and painful bump on his nose, but he thought it was just a pimple.

However, a few days later, rashes started appearing around the spot and spreading across his face, and he felt feverish.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top