'Pimple' turned out to be shingles

SINGAPORE - Four years ago, Mr Tan Tock Chen had a big and painful bump on his nose, but he thought it was just a pimple.
However, a few days later, rashes started appearing around the spot and spreading across his face, and he felt feverish.
