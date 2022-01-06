Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot

BERLIN (AFP) - Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which together developed a Covid-19 vaccine in record time, said on Wednesday (Jan 5) they are working on a shingles shot using the same mRNA technology.

Moderna announced it had dosed its first volunteer for a vaccine against Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), the cause of mononucleosis.

The three companies are leveraging the same mRNA technology they used to develop highly successful Covid-19 vaccines towards other diseases, in a potential breakthrough moment for modern medicine.

Pfizer and BioNTech signed a partnership deal and are aiming for clinical trials to start in the second half of 2022, they said in a joint statement.

"The collaboration aims to develop a new mRNA-based vaccine against shingles, leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies," said Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech.

The messenger RNA method made its debut with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first jab against Covid-19 to be approved in the West in late 2020.

Shingles is a common disease around the world caused by reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox.

It can lead to extremely painful, disfiguring skin patches, and in rare cases to facial paralysis, deafness and blindness.

While there are currently approved vaccines for shingles, Pfizer and BioNTech said they wanted to develop an improved vaccine that potentially shows high efficacy and better tolerability.

The coronavirus jab developed by US biotech Moderna together with the US government agency National Institutes of Health (NIH) also uses mRNA technology.

Moderna jab trial

Moderna said on Wednesday it had dosed its first of 270 participants aged 18-30 in a clinical trial for the vaccine against EBV - a virus for which no vaccine is currently approved.

EBV is highly common, thought to infect more than 80 per cent of Americans by the age of 19. It is spread through bodily fluids, such as saliva, and typically contracted in early childhood or adolescence.

Infection during teenage years are more symptomatic, and can lead to to infectious mononucleosis (IM), sometimes called "kissing disease," a condition that can cause fever, fatigue, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.