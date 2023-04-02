askST: How will changes to cancer insurance affect patients?

Changes to how cancer is financed for private patients with Integrated Shield plans (IPs) kicked in on April 1. Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik looks at how this will affect patients with IPs.

Q: What exactly has changed?

A: There are several changes. Cancer treatment is no longer covered “as charged” in the way it was covered by all IP plans that are still being sold. (A few plans are no longer sold but were being maintained for people who were already on them. But they offer lower coverage.).

Another change is the split between cancer drugs and cancer services (which include everything else, such as doctor’s consultation fee, laboratory tests, scans and other medicines that might be needed for conditions such as nausea or infection). Each has its own cap.

The MediShield Life (MSL) cap for drugs is $200 to $9,600 a month depending on treatment, and for services, it is $3,600 a year.

The sort of drugs and treatments that IPs can cover is also clearly spelt out. IPs can pay only for drugs and treatments that are on the Cancer Drug List (CDL). These represent about 90 per cent of drugs and treatments approved for use here by the regulator, the Health Sciences Authority.

The remaining 10 per cent of approved drugs and treatments cannot be covered by IPs. The reason is either they have not been clinically proven to be effective, or the price at which they are sold is not value for money.

Patients who require more than one cancer drug can claim against insurance for only one drug, unless all the drugs used are listed together as a combination treatment on the CDL. Previously, all drugs could be paid for with insurance.

Q: That’s too complicated. Just tell me if my IP will fully cover my cancer treatment.

A: That will depend on which insurer you are with, and how much the insurer is willing to pay. Coverage is not identical across the seven insurers.

If you are getting treatment with a B1- or A-class IP in a public institution, chances are you will have no problems where drugs are concerned as the CDL price limits are based on what the public sector pays, plus the government subsidy.

Where you might have a problem is the insurance payout for cancer drug services, which is pegged at two to five times the MSL limit of $3,600 a year. How much you are covered for again depends on your plan and what your insurer decides to give.

This will generally be enough for most patients in the public sector, except for outliers such as a patient who requires very expensive treatment like an antifungal one.

If you are seeking treatment in the private sector, most insurers provide five times the MSL limits for both drugs and services. Again, it should generally be enough, especially for straightforward, early-stage cancers.

A problem may arise, however, if you are given drugs on three-week cycles, which is the most common practice. This could mean double the amount of drugs on some months. Whether this amount remains within the limits imposed by the IPs will depend on how much you are charged for the drugs.

Similarly, private hospital IPs will pay up to $18,000 a year for related services such as your doctor’s fees, tests, scans and other medication. Again, it would depend on what you require and how much you are charged for these services.