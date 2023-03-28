Integrated Shield Plan riders to offer at least double the cancer coverage of main policy

SINGAPORE – Some of the larger Integrated Shield Plan (IPs) insurers have increased the coverage offered by their riders for cancer treatments, to offset limits that will be in place on IPs from Saturday.

So far, six of the seven insurers have indicated they will offer a cap of five times the coverage of the national health insurance MediShield Life for IP plans that insure for cancer treatment in a B1 or A class ward in a public hospital, or for private-sector care.

Most of the insurers obviously consider this to be insufficient and are thus offering riders that increase coverage, with the highest being 21 times the amount covered by MediShield Life. With the exception of one insurer, the rest have riders that provide at least double the amount the main IP will pay for.

They also provide some coverage for cancer drugs not on the Cancer Drug List (CDL) for which MediShield Life and IPs are not permitted to cover. This amount ranges from $15,000 to $200,000 a year.

Today, most IPs cover cancer treatment “as charged”.

Changes to insurance coverage for cancer were imposed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) with the aim of curbing the spiralling cost of treatment, which has been growing at a rate of 20 per cent a year.

Higher cancer treatment costs drive up insurance premiums. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that as a result, people “who find rising IP premiums too expensive and unaffordable may choose to drop IP coverage. And if they fall sick, they are left in a lurch”.

Changes were made to MediShield Life on Sept 1, 2022, and will apply to IPs from April 1, including limiting coverage only to treatments that are on the CDL. However, MOH has said that riders may pay for non-CDL drugs.

About 2.9 million, or 70 per cent, of Singaporean and permanent residents have IPs, which provide them additional cover to that offered by MediShield Life.

IPs and MediShield Life cover 90 per cent of large medical bills, after the patient pays the annual deductible that ranges from $1,500 to $5,250, depending on the ward class and patient’s age.

Two in three IP policyholders have bought riders to cover a large portion of their share of the bills. Unlike previously, riders can no longer cover the full portion of the patient’s share, as MOH mandates that some co-payment by patients is necessary. But this co-payment can be paid with MediSave.

Insurers are still fine-tuning their policies before the April 1 deadline. The three whose riders currently give the best cancer coverage are AIA, Prudential and Great Eastern.

AIA, the insurer with the largest market share of IPs, has introduced a new Cancer Care Booster that it is offering to policyholders of its private hospital plan without the need for underwriting, if they take it up by the end of September.

The rider provides a combined coverage of 21 times the amount provided by MediShield Life for cancer drug treatments and 15 times for cancer drug services, which include everything else such as consultation fees, tests and supportive medication such as anti-nausea drugs.

Policyholders will also be covered for up to $200,000 a year for some cancer drugs that are not on the CDL.