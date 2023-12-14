Stem cells for brain repair offer hope to stroke survivors, patients with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s

SINGAPORE – In a major breakthrough, local researchers have transplanted stem cells into the brain to reverse the ravages of stroke and degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The scientists from the Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS) GK Goh Centre for Neuroscience grew neurons, or nerve cells, from immature stem cells and used them to repair the brains in mice in which ischaemic strokes had been induced.

Within a month of the transplant, the mice were moving about normally, in contrast to when they had the strokes.

Ischaemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks or plugs an artery leading to the brain, cutting off blood supply and killing brain cells. It can have serious, even life-threatening, consequences.

According to the Ministry of Health, stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death in Singapore, with a prevalence of 4 per cent among adults aged 50 and above. The best chance for recovery occurs within the first six hours after it has happened.

But even if treatment is given then, almost all survivors do not recover totally, and there is currently no treatment to fully restore function.

The team at the GK Goh Centre discovered a novel way to give stroke survivors hope.

They used skin cells and blood cells from human volunteers that they reversed to their embryonic state, and then applied stimuli to turn them into brain and nerve cells.

The centre’s director, Professor Zhang Suchun, said in this study, the nerve cells were grown in a cocktail made up of fibrinogen, a protein that helps with clotting, and maraviroc, a drug used to treat infection. This protected the cells from inflammation when they were transplanted into the lesion in the mouse brain where the stroke had occurred.

Before this technique was developed, transplanted cells had poor survival rates, with most dying in the ischaemic cavity of the brain because of inflammation, said Prof Zhang.

“In the preclinical trials using animal models, the cells not only survived, but they successfully matured into the targeted neuron type and repaired the damaged brain in a period of 30 days,” research fellow and lead author of the study Wang Zhifu said.

The paper was published in Advanced Science, an interdisciplinary peer-reviewed scientific journal, in October.

Dr Wang said before the transplant, the mice with strokes barely moved and were slow and listless. “After the 30 days (of the transplant), the mouse seemed to have restored its functions and was moving regularly on the conveyor belt,” he said.

“Our transplantation method has proven that cultivated cells can mature to become functional neurons and potentially integrate into brain circuitry in conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury and Parkinson’s disease.”