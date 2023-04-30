Call for more to be done to protect cats after ‘disproportionately high number’ of abuse cases in 2023

SINGAPORE - After Ms Umi Solikati found the mangled carcass of a black cat at the void deck of her Housing Board block in Boon Lay, she started patrolling the area in fear that more felines would be abused.

She had been feeding the cat named Panther every day for about 11 years, until it met its fate when a boy allegedly threw it off the 22nd storey of the block in December 2022.

On March 30, another cat was found dead - seemingly beaten to death - some 350m away from her block.

“I’m very afraid that more cats will be abused. Sometimes I walk around till past midnight looking out for the cats,” Ms Umi, 39, told The Straits Times.

“When I’m at home, if I hear something, such as a cat yowling like it’s in danger, I’ll quickly run outside to see what’s going on.”

These two instances of suspected animal cruelty are among several cases that have made headlines in recent months.

On April 11, a teenage boy was arrested after a video showing him trying to perform obscene acts on a tabby cat in Bukit Panjang went viral.

In February, the court heard a 31-year-old man faces charges of abusing five cats in Ang Mo Kio, including throwing two down from HDB blocks and stomping on a cat’s neck.

‘Disproportionately high number’ of cat abuse cases in 2023

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) executive director Aarthi Sankar said the organisation has observed a “disproportionately high number” of cat abuse cases in 2023.

It investigated 11 such cases from January to March. In comparison, it probed 16 cases in the whole of 2022 and 11 cases in 2021, she said. Cat Welfare Society (CWS) president Thenuga Vijakumar said there has been a rise in numbers due to increased vigilance and caution, as well as reporting. But she added: “I would rather there be over-reporting than under-reporting because at least we have a fuller picture.”

She pointed out that CWS has expanded its role beyond rescuing cats - it also consistently advocates for felines.

She said: “CWS has taken on the role of gathering information, educating and pushing for vigilance for such cases. We also do the grunt work, such as appealing for information and pursuing the matter with AVS on a fortnightly basis.”