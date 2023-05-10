More abandoning pets as costs to take care of them rise

Cats found by SPCA. Animal welfare groups and veterinary professionals are urging the public to be more aware that pet ownership is a lifetime commitment. PHOTO: SPCA
Alexandria Ee
SINGAPORE — More pets are being abandoned after the pandemic, with owners unable to pay rising veterinary fees or the costs of moving the animals when the pet owners return to their home countries. And the trend could get worse, say animal groups, who have seen a spike in the number of pets they have to find new homes for.

With inflation pushing up the cost of veterinary fees and services by at least 10 to 20 per cent and pandemic supply disruptions causing a significant jump in costs of medical consumables and drugs, pet ownership has become more expensive.

