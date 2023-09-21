Animal shelters see up to 50% fall in pet adoptions as more people return to office

SINGAPORE – Local animal shelters and welfare organisations have seen up to 50 per cent decrease in adoption numbers in recent years, with some attributing the drop to reasons such as rising costs of living and more people returning to the office after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) vice-president Wendy Low told The Straits Times that 42 dogs were adopted from ASD’s shelter in the first six months of 2023, fewer than a third of the 148 dogs that were adopted in 2022.

The shelter saw 208 adoptions in 2019, 270 adoptions in 2020, and 239 adoptions in 2021.

“The sharp decrease can be attributed to people returning to work once the Covid threat was over,” said Ms Low.

“Also, we rehomed so many dogs in 2020 and 2021 that we don’t have many adoptable dogs left to rehome. (I’m) not saying that we don’t have many dogs, but that the dogs left can be more challenging behaviour-wise, and would need more time for us to rehabilitate them.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) executive director Aarthi Sankar said the animal welfare charity, which runs a shelter in Sungei Tengah with more than 150 cats and dogs at any point in time, had 458 of its animals adopted in the first eight months of 2023.

With close to three-quarters of the year over, the figure is slightly more than half of the 836 adoptions it oversaw in 2022. The charity saw 979, 732 and 898 adoptions respectively in 2019, 2020, and 2021, said Ms Sankar.