80% of stray dogs sterilised under government programme: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE – A programme to manage the population of stray dogs by trapping and neutering them will be extended, after the scheme sterilised 80 per cent of these animals in five years, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) started with an “ambitious goal” to sterilise more than 70 per cent of free-roaming dogs in Singapore within five years.

Since it was launched in November 2018, the programme has sterilised about 80 per cent of the free-roaming dog population, said Mr Lee.

The TNRM programme adopts a four-step approach to trap, neuter, rehome or release, and manage the population of stray dogs.

Over 4,000 dogs have been neutered so far. Of these, 1,891 were rehomed, and 709 pups were fostered or sheltered.

The 1,347 dogs that could not be rehomed, sheltered, or fostered, were released to suitable locations where they could live naturally, said Mr Lee.

He added that the TNRM programme was developed following an April 2014 study trip to Australia, where plans were sketched out to “trap and sterilise free-roaming dogs in Singapore using a science-based approach”.

Public feedback on free-roaming dogs has dropped by 70 per cent since the launch of TNRM, from an average of 186 complaints each month in 2018, to fewer than 49 a month as of September 2023.