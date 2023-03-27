From strays to pets: Giving rehabilitated animals forever homes

SINGAPORE – For her jubilee year when she turned 50, Madam Irene Lum got herself a “fifth daughter” – a canine named Rachel.

The stay-home mum has four girls aged between 12 and 21. Rachel, now 10, was adopted in November in 2022.

Rachel is a Singapore Special from the Centre for Animal Rehabilitation, the country’s first dedicated facility for animal behavioural rehabilitation.

Set up by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) in Lim Chu Kang a year ago, the centre was billed as a key milestone in Singapore’s science-based efforts to manage the stray animal population. The centre supports the nationwide Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programme.

While it can take in 13 dogs at any one time, Rachel is just one of three dogs that have been rehabilitated and rehomed in the past year. The small number of rehomed dogs is partly due to the lack of adopters, said centre director Audrey Chen.

“Most people still prefer a cute pedigree than a rehabilitated dog,” said Dr Chen. “And not every home or lifestyle is suitable for the dog.”

The centre also has a socialisation programme for about 10 stray and rescued cats to help them better interact with people and other cats. This is noteworthy, as AVS is in the midst of a six-month public consultation exercise on whether cats should be allowed in Housing Board flats, and the possibility that lifting restrictions may lead to increased pet abandonment.

On whether the animal rehab centre is prepared to help more felines settle into HDB flats, AVS group director Chang Siow Foong said: “We will review holistically as part of the current cat management framework when the time comes.”