Findings of new study on traits of Singapore stray dogs support pet rehoming efforts

SINGAPORE - A pilot study that characterises the behavioural traits of stray dogs was done by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), as part of its effort to rein in the stray dog population through rehoming them.

Through the development of an ethogram targeted at stray dogs in Singapore, evidence suggests that these dogs are more likely to be fearful and skittish, with a tendency to flee when approached.

Dr Audrey Chen, the director of AVS' Centre for Animal Rehabilitation, told The Straits Times during a meeting on April 5 that such behaviour is likely a survival instinct that is a valuable adaptation from living in the wild for generations.

She added: "Humans have to understand that these dogs may behave differently from a golden retriever and that you will have to be willing to adapt to them if you choose to adopt one."

However, the veterinarian said that such behavioural differences vary, even between pedigree breeds.

For example, border collies bred for a specific purpose like herding would tend to exhibit certain behaviours which are useful for herding sheep.

Most importantly, before getting a dog, potential owners should do proper research on the various breeds, considering their biological and behavioural needs, to find out which one is suited to their lifestyle, expectations and commitment levels.

Similarly, potential adopters of "Singapore specials", as the strays are called, should keep in mind the traits noted by the study when they decide on whether to adopt these dogs.

Dr Chen said: "People need to do enough research and be prepared for what they're signing up for before they adopt an animal."

The results of the study, which covered more than 100 dogs under the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, have also guided the science-based rehabilitation of stray dogs at a dedicated facility.

Under the TNRM programme, stray dogs are trapped and neutered before they are placed in a shelter or home, or released back into the wild, where they are monitored after being microchipped.

The Centre for Animal Rehabilitation, which opened on March 31, is currently rehabilitating eight dogs from the TNRM programme to make them more suitable for rehoming.