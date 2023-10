SINGAPORE – At most shelters, one might not find many senior dogs, as they are not likely to be adopted. But at Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (Oscas), there are eight canines aged 15 and up.

The registered charity and non-profit dog shelter, which is devoted to caring for Singapore specials, has no age limit when it comes to accepting animals. Oscas houses more than 70 dogs, all surrendered by their owners or rescued from the streets.