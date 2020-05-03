7 On the ground

SWIFT ACTION AFTER POLICY CHANGE

In the face of international authorities advising otherwise, we are thankful that our authorities had the courage to U-turn (on the wearing of masks). Within 24 hours of policy change, there were arrangements for everyone to have a cloth mask. No other country did this. The World Health Organisation website, as of today, is still putting out advice not to wear a mask unless symptomatic.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF COLLEEN THOMAS



DR COLLEEN THOMAS, 53, an internal medicine specialist in private practice.

MEETING NEW CHALLENGES

I like challenges and being able to do something different... As a primary screening officer, I had to think on my feet and be quick and creative, and I am able to bring these skills to my new role.



PHOTO: IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY



STAFF SERGEANT ASHWANDI ROSLAN, 38, was deployed initially at Tuas Checkpoint as a primary screening officer. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer is now part of a forward assurance support team at a building housing foreign workers.

ADAPTING TO CHANGES

Singapore's climate is really humid and hot, so at the start, many of us had trouble trying to work efficiently because of the nature of the personal protective equipment. But we have definitely adapted quickly... It is an added challenge we all have to overcome together. ''



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



SERGEANT TING HUI FANG, 25, a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

ENFORCING RULES

I patrol the streets and help to maintain law and order... Now, more people are starting to take (the circuit breaker rules) seriously. But there are still some whom we have to explain the seriousness of the situation to. ''



PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



STAFF SERGEANT NOORNAZREEN ABULHASAN, 29, a Singapore Police Force ground response force officer.

JUGGLING WORK AND STUDIES

The biggest challenge for me is having to balance my current work, which is more intense than usual, and a part-time Master's in Public Health... For instance, I was in the middle of an online lecture when an urgent work-related request came up, so I had to stop and attend to the request.



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH



DR SARAH YONG, 32, a preventive medicine resident in the epidemiology team at the Health Ministry's Communicable Diseases Division.

TOUGH JOURNEY

It has been a very long journey, and of course, it has not been easy. Every day, our officers have to work out the deployment plan for the next day, depending on the list of cases... Every day before I meet my kids, I have to take a shower and decontaminate myself.



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



MR KHAIRUL KHALIF, 34, a deputy manager in the public cleanliness department at the National Environment Agency. He oversees the cleaning and disinfection of premises, such as hotels and dormitories, where coronavirus patients have been.

CHANGES IN JOB SCOPE

In the span of 100 days, my work went from being desk-bound, to manning safe distancing measures ops command and now, I am at a dormitory gazetted as an isolation area. Stationed at the dormitory, weekdays and weekends have merged into a blur. I am now used to foggy face shields, powdery palms from glove wear and facial marks made by masks. ''



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER



MS JAIME LIM, 41, deputy director of the major hazards department at the Ministry of Manpower's Occupational Safety and Health Division.