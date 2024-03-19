68 seconds for group of 5: Clearing S’pore’s land checkpoints a breeze with new QR code system

SINGAPORE – In a minute and eight seconds, The Straits Times team of five travelling in a car cleared immigration at Woodlands Checkpoint at 8am, on March 19, using the new QR code system.

It is the first day of the initiative, which allows travellers to clear immigration at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints quicker without having to present their physical passports.

This system only applies to those two land checkpoints for now. I still had to present my passport at Malaysia’s customs before entering and leaving Johor Bahru.

Before the trip, I downloaded the MyICA mobile application and filled in my passport details using Singpass.

To generate a group QR code for quicker clearance, I filled in my colleagues’ details in the app by scanning the characters at the bottom of their passports’ biodata page.

Details of up to 10 passports can be included in a group code, and they must be submitted through one person’s smartphone. The details can be saved and given labels such as “Family” or “Friends” in the application.

First-time visitors, including foreigners, and those re-entering Singapore using a different passport from their last visit to the country will need to present their passports for immigration clearance.

But they can use QR codes for immigration clearance on subsequent trips.

Those who prefer to present their physical passports instead of scanning a QR code can also choose that option.

When we arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 7.50am, there was a short queue of about five cars ahead of us. As it was a weekday morning, we avoided being stuck in a jam.

When it was our turn to clear immigration, my colleague in the front passenger seat wound down his window and scanned our group QR code.