Passportless clearance to be rolled out at all Singapore checkpoints from 2024

SINGAPORE – Singapore residents and departing visitors will be able to clear checkpoints without having to use their passports from 2024.

Instead, they can clear immigration via the new contactless Automated Border Control System (ABCS).

During its workplan seminar at the Singapore Expo on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the manual counters at all checkpoints will be progressively replaced by about 800 automated lanes using ABCS from the first quarter of 2024.

The ABCS is part of the ICA’s new clearance concept (NCC), which was announced in 2019.

The NCC transformation plan aims to provide faster and more secure immigration and Customs clearance. The system was trialled at Tuas Checkpoint and Changi Airport Terminal 4 in 2019.

For travellers entering Singapore by car, ICA said it trialled the Automated Passenger In-Car Clearance System (Apics) in 2022, with about 94 per cent of travellers able to use the system without assistance from officers.

ICA will be working with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency to further improve Apics before rolling it out in phases at the land checkpoints.

The first phase, expected in early 2024, will introduce QR code scanning in lieu of passport scanning at the land checkpoints.

Those travelling by car can create a profile and generate a QR code via the MyICA mobile app, allowing them to scan the code at the manual immigration counters, where ICA officers will conduct facial image checks on the travellers using data from the QR code.

The same QR code can be used for future trips if the traveller’s passport details do not need to be updated.

From 2026, Apics lanes will be introduced at Tuas Checkpoint, allowing travellers to scan their generated QR codes and present their biometrics for identity verification, removing the need for officers to be stationed at every car lane.

Apics lanes are expected to be introduced at the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint from 2028.

The event on Friday also saw ICA celebrating its 20th anniversary. The authority was formed in 2003 from a merger of Singapore Immigration and Registration and the checkpoint operations of the Customs and Excise Department.

The seminar’s theme was “Remembering Our Past, Securing Our Future”.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, guest of honour at the event, said the checkpoints are expected to get busier, with more challenges posed for the ICA.

“Terrorism threats remain very real, we never know when the next pandemic may strike, and there is a limit to how much manpower we can call on, given that Singapore has an ageing population,” he said.

“And really, the answer to all of these is further transformation.”

He is confident that the ICA will be able to step up to tackle these challenges.

“ICA’s development over the years has been possible only because ICA has been, and remains, agile, clear-sighted, bold, and at its core, has officers who are continually being developed with the ultimate commitment to serve our citizens wholeheartedly,” he said.

“I think we all can be confident that ICA will continue to deliver on its mission as a world-class border and immigration agency, and I look forward – we all look forward – to the continued transformation.”