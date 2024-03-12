QR code immigration clearance for travellers in cars to begin on March 19

SINGAPORE – Travellers in cars crossing through Singapore’s Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will be able to clear immigration using QR codes instead of their passports from March 19.

The QR codes can be used to clear individual travellers or groups of up to 10 people in the same vehicle, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on March 12.

The initiative requires travellers to first download the MyICA mobile application and fill in their passport details.

Singapore residents can have their details filled in automatically by using Singpass or by using their camera to scan the machine-readable zone – the two or three rows of characters – at the bottom of their passport biodata page.

Travellers can choose to generate either an individual QR code or a group one.

Generating an individual code will require the details of just one person, but to generate a group QR code, the details of each traveller in the group must be submitted through one person’s smartphone.

Details of up to 10 passports can be included in a group code, which can then be saved and given labels like “Family” or “Friends” in the application.

At the checkpoints, travellers have to scan the QR codes at the counters, and ICA officers will conduct face-to-face checks to confirm the information received on their side.

Those using a group code must travel in the same vehicle. QR codes that do not tally with the details and number of travellers in the vehicle will be rejected.

ICA said the QR codes generated are encrypted and can be retrieved and decrypted only by the authority.

It added that first-time visitors and those re-entering Singapore using a different passport from their last visit to the country will need to present their passport for immigration clearance. But they will be able to use QR codes for immigration clearance on subsequent trips.

Said Deputy Superintendent Seah Jing Ying from ICA operations division: “The overall waiting time can be reduced by more than 30 per cent if most car travellers use QR codes for immigration clearance.”

ICA estimates time savings of around 20 seconds for cars with four travellers and about one minute for cars with 10 travellers.