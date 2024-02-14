Paperless cargo clearance scheme has cut hassle, clearance time at checkpoints, say drivers

SINGAPORE - At 3am daily, when many people are deep in slumber, Mr Kumar Batumalai enters Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint from Johor in Malaysia to deliver cooking oil and empty steel drums.

After doing so for 20 years, the lorry driver with PGeo Edible Oils, which makes food products, is glad he does not have to bring paper permits with him for each trip he makes any more.

Drivers of cargo vehicles like him no longer have to wait for officers to process each permit at Singapore’s checkpoints.

Instead, they can submit their vehicle number and cargo clearance permits via the SG Arrival Card Cargo function on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website or the MyICA mobile application before reaching the checkpoints.

Drivers say this has resulted in time saved. And the paperless scheme appears to have caught on.

ICA officers said earlier in February that based on their observations, only one or two drivers still use the hardcopy cargo clearance permit during each 12-hour shift.

In releasing its 2023 annual statistics on Feb 13, ICA said that more than 94 per cent of drivers used the paperless cargo clearance system as at December 2023.

This paperless clearance initiative for conventional cargo was rolled out at Singapore’s land, air and sea checkpoints in March 2023. Conventional cargo refers to cargo that comes in through the land checkpoints.

It tags a driver’s permit to his vehicle plate number, allowing officers to retrieve information from the back end and clear the vehicle without the need for hardcopy permits.

ICA said this has cut the clearance time from an average of seven minutes to five minutes per vehicle.

All five drivers of cargo vehicles interviewed earlier in February at Woodlands Checkpoint said the system was easy to use.