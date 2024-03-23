64 suspected drug offenders, including 17-year-old, arrested with drugs worth $555,000 seized

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth $555,000 were seized in an islandwide blitz in which 64 suspected drug offenders were arrested, including a 17-year-old student.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on March 23 that the anti-drug operation took place from March 18 to 22 and covered areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Compassvale, Woodlands and Yishun.

The bureau seized 11,467g of cannabis, 1,336g of ice or methamphetamine, 10g of ketamine, 6g of heroin, three tablets and 82g of Ecstasy, 3,818 Erimin-5 tablets.

The CNB also seized 46 LSD stamps, 19 bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and 10 bottles of methadone.

The amount of cannabis and ice seized can feed the addiction of about 2,400 abusers for a week.

On March 18, CNB officers raided a residential unit in Compassvale Walk and arrested four Singaporean teenagers aged between 17 and 19 who were there.

About 16g of ice, a digital weighing scale, numerous empty plastic packets and other drug paraphernalia were recovered from within the bedroom of an 18-year-old student among the suspects.

Preliminary investigations found that the 18-year-old was involved in suspected drug trafficking activities and was assisted by two 19-year-old suspects who were part of the four teenagers arrested.

In another raid on March 21, CNB officers intercepted a car along Yishun Avenue 2 and arrested its 40-year-old male driver and 32-year-old male passenger.

A search of the car recovered about 9,991g of cannabis, 1,126g of ice, 10g of ketamine, 82g of Ecstasy, 46 LSD stamps and 3,812 Erimin-5 tablets.

The officers then proceeded to raid the residential units of both men.

Within the unit of the 32-year-old man, near Sembawang Close, officers recovered about 66g of ice, 2 Erimin-5 tablets and 0.25g of Ecstasy.

Inside the unit of the 40-year-old man, near Woodlands Street 81, officers seized about 11,476g of cannabis and 19 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

CNB’s director of enforcement Saherly Bin Lamat noted that the 18-year-old trafficker and his associates arrested in this operation were below 20 years old, which is a “worrying sign” that echoes some of the key findings from the Institute of Mental Health’s 2022 Health and Lifestyle survey.

The survey found more than 41 per cent of those who abused drugs started before the age of 18, and that there is an average early onset age of drug abuse before 16 years old.

“Early education and intervention from parents are thus crucial. We urge all parents to engage your child early – be the compass to guide them towards a drug-free life,” the director said.

Investigations are ongoing.