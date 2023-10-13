47 suspected drug traffickers and abusers arrested for transactions conducted online

SINGAPORE - Two brothers were among 47 people arrested in a series of anti-drug operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Oct 3 to Oct 10.

The operations targeted drug transactions conducted through chat applications, CNB said.

About 5,500g of cannabis, 286g of “Ice”, 226g and 21 Ecstasy tablets, 2g of ketamine, 291 Erimin-5 tablets, 104 LSD stamps, and 544g of a powdery substance believed to be controlled drugs were seized.

The estimated value of these seized drugs is around $335,000, and the amount of cannabis and Ice seized could sustain the addiction of about 950 abusers for a week.

The operation covered several areas, including Balestier, Bedok, Bishan and Sembawang.

On Oct 3, a 36-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences in a residential unit near Spooner Road. He refused to open the door, leading the officers to use force to enter the unit.

About 910g of cannabis, 207g of Ice, 28 Erimin-5 tablets, 21 Ecstasy tablets and 544g of a powdery substance believed to be controlled drugs were seized from his unit following a search.