3 men taken to hospital after accident in Jurong, driver arrested for suspected drink driving

SINGAPORE – Three men were taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Jurong West Central 1 on Friday night that also caused a lamp post and several trees to be knocked down.

Among them was a 59-year-old BMW driver, who has been arrested for suspected drink driving.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 11.15pm.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tay, said in Mandarin that he rushed to the scene after hearing a loud crash from his flat on the fourth floor of Block 687 Jurong West Central 1.

“The BMW had mounted the kerb by the road and crashed into several small trees next to the walkway,” said the 70-year-old retired abacus instructor.

“The front and back of the other car – a Toyota – were badly dented.”

The Toyota driver got out to help his passenger exit his car, said Mr Tay, adding that a crowd had gathered by then.

“The passenger appeared to have trouble walking and had to lie down on the road,” he said.

Both the 52-year-old Toyota driver and his 60-year-old passenger were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The BMW driver was arrested before being taken conscious to the same hospital.

The police are investigating.