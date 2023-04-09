3 arrested for suspected drink driving after CTE accident involving 3 cars and lorry

The police were alerted to the accident at 7.15am on April 9. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Chin Hui Shan
SINGAPORE – Three people were arrested for suspected drink driving, while one man was taken to hospital, after an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars and a lorry along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway after the Jalan Bahagia exit at 7.15am.

Two men, aged 27 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drink driving, the police said.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old lorry driver was taken to hospital conscious. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video circulating on Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News, a lorry can be seen lying on its side with a few police cars in the vicinity.

Two roads were cordoned off and heavy traffic congestion persisted even after 10am.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the lorry bore the name of a laundry company and some clothes were seen strewn on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video circulating on Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News shows a lorry lying on its side with a few police cars in the vicinity. PHOTO: SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM
