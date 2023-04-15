Woman spends 83rd birthday in hospital after accident with truck in Bedok North

SINGAPORE - A woman spent her 83rd birthday on Saturday in a hospital, after she was involved in an accident with a truck in Bedok North on Thursday.

Madam Lim Moi Bay was on the way home from buying joss sticks and other prayer essentials from the market near her house when she met with the accident, her son Edmund Tan told The Straits Times on Saturday.

Mr Tan, 44, said that his mother was allegedly knocked down by a garbage truck near the Pasar 215 Bedok Central food centre and market on Thursday at 12.19pm.

“My mother is a very independent and careful lady despite her age, and she takes pride in doing things on her own,” he said.

Mr Tan said that what happened to his mother was very shocking, as overnight, Mdm Lim was suddenly unable to remember him.

“When I video-called her while she was in the hospital, she couldn’t recognise me at all, I could see it in her eyes,” he said.

“She didn’t even remember my name.”

Mr Tan said that his mother had suffered injuries to her head, spine, legs and ribs due to the accident.

The police said that they were alerted to an accident on Thursday at 12.19pm involving a truck and a pedestrian at 216 Bedok North Street 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it took the woman to Changi General Hospital. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The truck driver, 65, is assisting the police with investigations.

Mr Tan added that his mother is due for more surgeries as she is bleeding in the brain, and is appealing for witnesses to the accident.

“With what is happening now, I am just trying to do my best as a son, father, husband,” said Mr Tan.