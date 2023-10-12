24 bikers caught for flouting traffic rules; speeding, running red-lights among top offences

SINGAPORE - A total of 24 motorcyclists were caught by the traffic police (TP) for flouting traffic rules during a three-hour enforcement operation on Oct 6 evening.

Dressed in black, officers were on the lookout for errant motorcyclists along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) during the evening peak hour traffic rush.

They caught eight riders within the first 30 minutes of the operation. By the end, two dozen people - aged between 19 and 64 - had been caught for violations ranging from speeding to wearing helmets with unapproved visors.

The Straits Times had tagged along with the traffic police during the recent enforcement operation targetting motorcyclists, which comes as the latest police data show motorcyclist fatalities and accidents on the rise.

Some 32 motorcyclists or their pillion riders were killed in traffic accidents in the first half of this year, up from 25 dead in the same period in 2022.

There were 1,834 accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of this year, an increase from 1,751 in the same period in 2022, according to police data released in September.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders are a group of road users who are over-represented in fatal road traffic accidents,” said a traffic police spokesman, adding that the TP would be launching a safe riding campaign on Friday.

Among the 24 people caught on Oct 6, two men who were nabbed for riding without a valid licence and insurance.

One of them was pulled over by officers on the BKE at about 5pm while riding a Yamaha R6, a 600cc sports bike that did not belong to him. He was arrested, cuffed and taken back to a police station by officers.

Of the 24 motorcyclists booked by officers, 10 of them were riding foreign-registered bikes.

TP said the top three most common offences committed by motorcyclists between January and August were speeding, running red lights, and using helmets with unapproved visors.