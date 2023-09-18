71 killed in traffic accidents in S’pore in first half of 2023, a near 60% jump from same period in 2022

SINGAPORE – Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 71 people in Singapore in the first half of 2023, a 57.8 per cent jump from the 45 killed in the same period in 2022.

The number of fatal accidents increased by 61.4 per cent to 71, from 44 between January and June last year, the latest mid-year traffic situation report released by the police on Monday showed.

Among the fatalities in the first half of 2023, almost half, or 32, were motorcyclists and pillion riders, and 17 were elderly pedestrians aged 60 and above. This number of elderly pedestrian deaths was almost double that of the nine in the first half of 2022, and accounted for 68 per cent of all pedestrians killed in the first half of 2023.

Accidents that resulted in injuries rose by 11.1 per cent, from 3,125 in the first half of 2022 to 3,471 in the same period in 2023.

More people were also injured – 4,479 in the first half of 2023 compared with 3,841 in that period in 2022.

While there was a drop in the number of cases involving red-light running and speeding, the number of fatal accidents related to these two violations went up.

There were six fatal accidents from motorists running the red light in the first half of 2023 compared with one in the corresponding period in 2022, even as the number of such violations fell to 16,143 from last year’s 23,645 – a 31.7 per cent drop.

The number of speeding-related accidents and speeding violations fell.

Speeding-related accidents dropped by 33.5 per cent from 505 in the first half of 2022 to 336 in the corresponding months in 2023 and, in the same time period, speeding violations decreased by 23.2 per cent, from 69,936 to 53,698.

However, the number of fatal speeding-related accidents increased by more than two times, from six to 13.

Accidents involving elderly pedestrians remain a concern, said the police.

The number of injured elderly pedestrians rose from 112 in the first half of 2022 to 128 in 2023.

Over a third, or 37.2 per cent, of the accidents involving elderly pedestrians in the first half of 2023 were due to jaywalking.

The police said: “Whilst the Traffic Police will continue to educate the elderly to use designated crossings, we would like to encourage family members and friends to also remind them.”