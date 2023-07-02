Passenger trapped after huge tree pins car on PIE, another tree falls on shophouses in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE – A tree near the exit of Toa Payoh Lorong 2 fell and pinned a car on the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi on Sunday morning.

A passenger was trapped in the green car by the fallen tree and had to be rescued by two men, reported Chinese-language media outlet Shin Min Daily News.

In pictures circulating on Facebook and Telegram, one of the rescuers appeared to have abrasions.

There were no reported injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The yellow flame tree fell at about 6am on the expressway and obstructed traffic across all four lanes towards Changi, Shin Min reported.

Three bus services – 5, 151 and 154 – had to be diverted from their regular routes for more than an hour, according to tweets by bus operator SBS Transit.