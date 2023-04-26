‘Not a day goes by without our family thinking of her’: Brother of woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

SINGAPORE - The elderly parents of a woman killed by a falling tree in Marsiling Park in 2021 have not been able to come to terms with the sudden and horrific manner their daughter died.

Ms Loke Xiao Li’s brother said this in court on Wednesday, as he read a statement from his family at the end of a coroner’s inquiry into his sister’s death.

Ms Loke, a senior technical coordinator at Channel NewsAsia studio, died from multiple injuries after a 20m tree fell and pinned her to the ground while she was jogging in the park on the morning of Feb 18, 2021.

On Wednesday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled Ms Loke’s death as a misadventure.

After the state coroner gave his findings, Ms Loke’s brother said the incident has been especially painful for his parents, whom Ms Loke lived with.

“Both of them are old and frail, and looked forward to retiring with the love and support of their children, especially Xiao Li.

“My brother, due to a disability, lives in the same household and relies on adult support. Without Xiao Li, this is left to my parents. The future is uncertain for both my parents and my brother,” Ms Loke’s brother, who did not want to be named by the media, added.

In the two years since her death, his family’s loss was made all the more painful during occasions such as Chinese New Year, when the family would gather, he said.

“Not a day goes by without our family thinking of her. These occasions and celebrations are now cold and hard without her.”

Choking up, he added: “Xiao Li was the best of us, and it is unfair that her young life, full of potential and greatness, ended in tragedy. She was loved by all, always giving and seldom asking for anything in return.

“We pray for peace and closure, not only for us, but for our late sister.”