I thought I was going to die: Driver recounts close shave with tree that fell across Tiong Bahru Road

SINGAPORE – As he was driving along Tiong Bahru Road on Friday, Mr Wang saw a big tree to his left tilt before it started crashing down in his path.

“I thought ‘I’m definitely going to die’,” the 22-year-old told Shin Min Daily News, before he floored the accelerator of his father’s black Mercedes-Benz sedan, hoping that the tree would miss the car.

The massive tree fell across the four-lane, two-way road at about 5.30pm, crushing the back half of his car, damaging a sheltered walkway and disrupting 11 bus services. Mr Wang was taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Had Mr Wang – who declined to give his full name – been a second slower, the falling tree would have hit the car right where he was sitting, based on footage taken by the car’s dashboard camera seen by Shin Min.

Mr Wang told the Chinese language newspaper that he felt okay after the accident, but he started trembling while in the hospital for observation when he recalled his near-death experience and could not sleep till 4am on Saturday.

He added that he woke up later that day with neck pain and numbness in his legs, and hope that the authorities will check other old trees along the road to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Indranee Rajah said in a Facebook post on Friday night that the tree was cleared 4½ hours after it fell and the roads had been reopened.