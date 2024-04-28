1970s HDB lift, Nanyang coffee roasting machine added to National Collection

SINGAPORE – In 1988, about three years after Mr Dominic Chua had started working at Ho Tit Coffee Powder Factory, his father Chua Tock Hoon – the shop’s founder – died following a traffic accident that left him in a coma for 11 weeks.

The suddenness of his dad’s passing meant the business’ genesis was forgotten forever.

“How the business originated, everything from its beginning, like how he came up with the brand’s logo – we have no idea,” said Mr Dominic Chua, 62. “He never said anything.”

While Ho Tit’s origin story – Mr Dominic Chua estimates that his father started the business in the 1950s – was lost along with the late Mr Chua, something he left behind will now be remembered and cherished for years to come.

In April, Mr Dominic Chua donated one of Ho Tit’s coffee roasting machines that dates to the 1970s to the National Collection – an assemblage of objects and artworks that tell of Singapore’s history.

“I have a feeling for these machines, they are like my family. So I don’t want to dismantle and then throw them away,” said Mr Chua, who is in the midst of moving Ho Tit from 402 Upper Paya Lebar Road to a unit a couple of metres away, ahead of Ho Tit’s lease at its first and original location expiring in end-April.

Over the years, many customers have wanted to see the roasting machines, out of curiosity, located in the shop’s back of the house area, said Mr Chua, but each time, he had to turn them down due to food safety concerns.

“Now that I’m moving out, I want someone who can bring it back, keep it, and then show it to people. So my first thought was the museum.”

Mr Chua found a willing recipient in the National Museum of Singapore (NMS).

NMS senior curator Priscilla Chua said Ho Tit is representative of the early generation of coffee roasters in Singapore who produced coffee beans for the traditional Nanyang coffee – or kopi – typically found in coffee shops (kopitiams) in Singapore today.

With kopitiams offering a quintessential experience of everyday life in Singapore today, said Ms Chua, Ho Tit is symbolic of the social historical significance of the local coffee shop culture and “forms an important part of our cultural heritage, both in culinary terms and from a social perspective, given that coffee shops remain key social spaces in Singapore”.

Because of its close connection to local coffee shop culture, NMS chose to take Ho Tit’s machine used for robusta beans – the type used in Nanyang coffee. Another of Ho Tit’s machines, used to roast arabica beans – typically used to brew espresso and other gourmet coffee – will be moved to the shop’s new location to be put on display.

Ho Tit stopped using the machines in 2009 and outsourced bean roasting after Mr Chua’s uncle and brother retired from the business – the roasting process was a three-person job.

The about five-decades-old roasting machine’s requisition is part of the museum’s Collecting Contemporary Singapore initiative, which was launched in May 2020 when NMS – together with the National Library Board – made a public call for objects and stories relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.