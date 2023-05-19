Katong-Joo Chiat first to roll out community-run heritage initiative under new 5-year NHB plan

SINGAPORE – Residents and visitors to the Katong-Joo Chiat precinct can look forward to street festivals, guided tours and talks in 2024, when the area comes under a new initiative aimed at empowering communities and neighbourhoods to celebrate their heritage.

Called Heritage Activation Nodes, the initiative is one of several announced by the National Heritage Board (NHB) on Friday, when it launched Our SG Heritage Plan 2.0. The five-year plan will guide the heritage and museum sector from 2023 till 2027.

The plan comprises efforts in four areas – identity, industry, innovation and community, which the Heritage Activation Nodes initiative falls under.

NHB’s deputy chief executive for policy and community Alvin Tan said the initiative was developed in response to public demand for more opportunities for ground-up involvement in heritage.

Each node will be led by community groups, with the board playing a supporting role, such as through funding and developing the capabilities of volunteers in various areas, including tour-guiding.

Other efforts under the five-year plan, which was launched by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the Peranakan Museum, include a joint initiative by the board, Singapore Art Museum, Urban Redevelopment Authority, National Library Board and DesignSingapore Council to establish a collection covering a wide range of design disciplines, such as fashion, graphic design and architecture.

The collection will “help to expand our understanding of Singapore’s identity within the context of the region’s history and aesthetic, and better illustrate the Singapore Story and our nation’s connection with the region and the world”, said NHB.

The board and its various partners are still ironing out details of the collection, which will be announced at a later date.

To support local heritage businesses and craftsmen, the board will transform Armenian Street into a precinct for craft and creativity via, for example, organising events and performances, and offering pop-up shops inspired by Singapore’s crafts and traditions.

Plans for Armenian Street will be rolled out in phases.

NHB also plans to announce which element it has chosen for Singapore’s next nomination for inscription on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by end 2023, said Mr Tan.

A 10-element shortlist which included practices such as getai and orchid cultivation was unveiled in March 2022, following Singapore’s first and only inscription – hawker culture – on Unesco’s list in December 2020.

In putting together the new five-year plan, NHB engaged more than 650 stakeholders, partners, enthusiasts and creative folk in more than 50 focus group discussions from the start of 2021, before seeking ideas and suggestions from the public between August and November 2022.

Some 72,000 ideas and suggestions were received during this period, which Mr Tong noted are twice the number logged when NHB put together its inaugural plan for 2018 to 2022.

He added that the latest plan sets a direction for all Singaporeans to know how to safeguard and promote the country’s shared heritage, and called on more people to participate in the country’s heritage development.