Get involved in phased, 3-year revamp of the National Museum’s permanent galleries

SINGAPORE – People can now register to give their views on a major revamp of the National Museum of Singapore’s permanent galleries, which will take place in phases from September 2023 till end-2026.

The institution announced on Wednesday that its permanent galleries – five galleries on level two, the glass rotunda and the Singapore History Gallery – will be closed at various points for the revamp, starting with the galleries on level two. These will be closed from Sept 4 to 2025.

The museum will remain open throughout, it added. The affected galleries were last overhauled and re-opened in the mid-2010s.

Stakeholders and the public will be engaged on “the approach and content at various stages of the revamp”, said the museum, which added that it hopes to explore ways to make its collection accessible to a wider audience through these engagements.

Some displays in the level two galleries – four Life in Singapore galleries showing what life was like in the state from about 1925 to 1985, and the Goh Seng Choo Gallery that features a rotational selection of natural history drawings – will be refreshed, said the museum.

More extensive works will be done on the museum’s glass rotunda – a 15m-tall dome that has a 50m-long elevated passageway running through it – and the Singapore History Gallery, beginning with the rotunda, which will be closed from the second half of 2024 till around August 2025.

Referring to the rotunda and the Singapore History Gallery, the museum had previously said the upcoming revamp will offer “an opportunity to script a narrative that can be consistently presented across both galleries”.

The museum said in tender documents published in February that the glass rotunda’s new multimedia display should focus on Singapore’s relationship with the environment and how this affects national identity, and the country’s place in the world.

The content, which should remain relevant for the next eight years and engage visitors for up to 30 minutes, could be rotated quarterly, said the museum, which emphasised that the sea should feature prominently in the new display so that the museum can “look into the maritime connections that have defined Singapore historically and contemporarily”.

This would allow the museum to raise pertinent topics such as climate change and rising sea levels, it added.

The rotunda’s current display, Story Of The Forest, which opened in end-2016, features digital projections of animated flora and fauna.