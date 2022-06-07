National Museum's exhibition on 1970s-90s technology: More things you can touch than cannot

"It was a time of change. Pre-war, people sought entertainment outside, at Gay World (Amusement Park) for example. But with the new gadgets, people could make their own fun in the comforts of their home, at their convenience," Ms Priscilla Chua, senior curator of the National Museum, said.

"The only way for us to understand how technology works is to try to experience it and I think that's something that we have inserted as part of the entire exhibition. We really wanted to make it unique, different from our usual exhibitions."

Looking at the many historical items placed around each room, one might even be hard-pressed to find the actual artefact on display, since the items that are on loan or in the national collection are integrated quite seamlessly into their surroundings, separated from other objects only by a small transparent case.

Those not in a glass case can be touched or even played with. One can press the buttons on a cassette player to hear the whirring of the device or lift a hand receiver from an old coinafon - orange public phones introduced in the 1980s - to feel its weight or dial 1711 to get the time.

There are also quick games that can be played by scanning a QR code, such as a typing test that secretaries would have taken for an office job then or a puzzle that requires visitors to learn how to decode a pager message.

Ms Chung May Khuen, director of the National Museum, said the exhibition is also part of a call to get people to contribute stories and objects that relate to technology from the 2000s, following the museum's first drive to collect more contemporary objects during Covid-19.

The first effort, which focused on Covid-19 related items, has had an encouraging response, she said.

More than 4,100 items have been submitted for this, among them photos of stacked-up chairs at a Toast Box outlet, face masks with built-in microphones for lecturers and lounge wear with formal tops suitable for Zoom office meetings.

The 1970s to 1990s were a period of rapid transformation for Singapore.

Typewriters heralded the entry of women to the workplace as secretaries, and where there used to be only 1.6 phones per 100 people in the immediate post-war period, they became much more ubiquitous.

The National Museum has also transformed the exhibition into an escape room at night, so that participants can decipher clues that will help uncover a secret technological device that can help prevent a mass shutdown of the global technology.

Those who wish to contribute objects and stories relating to gadgets after the 2000s can do so at https://go.gov.sg/ccstechopencall until the end of the year.

Admission to the exhibition is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Escape room tickets will be released separately from Thursday (June 9).