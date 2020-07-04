185 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

SINGAPORE - There are 185 new coronavirus patients confirmed as of Saturday noon (July 4), taking Singapore's total to 44,664.

They include nine community cases, comprising four Singaporeans or permanent residents, and five work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

There is also one imported case involving a PR who was placed on stay-home notice after arriving in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, MOH said Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall and Safra Tampines were among the newly added places that Covid-19 patients visited.

Two visits were recorded for Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall, on June 21 and June 27.

MOH also said on Friday that there were three imported Covid-19 cases - two Singaporeans and one permanent resident (PR) who returned from India.

They were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore on June 21 and ferried in separate dedicated transport to SHN facilities to commence their 14-day isolation. They were asymptomatic and had been tested while serving their SHN.

Related Story Coronavirus vaccine will not be silver bullet to end pandemic: Expert

Of the three imported cases, the two Singaporeans were a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. The PR was a 35-year-old woman. All three were confirmed positive on July 2.

The 11 community cases reported on Friday were a Singaporean, two PRs, three work pass holders and five work permit holders.

Nine of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. Among them, six had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had been quarantined earlier. The remaining three cases were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of those working in dormitories or in essential services, even though they were asymptomatic.

Two of the community cases are currently unlinked. Of these, one was proactively swabbed as he works in essential services, even though he is asymptomatic. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining unlinked case.

Related Story Eateries struggle to observe Covid-19 safe management rules while keeping diners happy

On Saturday, MOH also gave an update of the cluster at Block 111, Tampines Street 11. It said that the 116 tests that have been completed so far have all come back negative. It had placed 58 households under active phone surveillance and was facilitating Covid-19 testing for them and their visitors as a precautionary measure after the ministry detected nine confirmed coronavirus cases from two households in the block.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 11.1 million people. Some 528,000 have died.