Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall, Safra Tampines and Kamala restaurant in Little India among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall and Safra Tampines are among the newly added places that Covid-19 patients visited, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (July 3).

Two visits were recorded for Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall, on June 21 and June 27. When contacted, MOH was unable to say whether two patients visited the sports hall or one patient made both visits.

A patient also visited Kamala Restaurant in Buffalo Road on June 20.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed. But it advised those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and the times the patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said on Friday that there are three imported Covid-19 cases - two Singaporeans and one permanent resident (PR) who returned from India.

They were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore on June 21, and ferried in separate dedicated transport to SHN facilities to commence their 14-day isolation. They are asymptomatic and had been tested while serving their SHN.

Of the three imported cases, the two Singaporeans are a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. The PR is a 35-year-old woman. All three confirmed positive on July 2.

The 11 community cases reported on Friday were a Singaporean, two PRs, three work pass holders and five work permit holders.

Nine of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters. Among them, six had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had been quarantined earlier.

The remaining three cases were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of those working in dormitories or in essential services, even though they are asymptomatic.

Two of the community cases are currently unlinked. Of these, one was detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of persons working in dormitories or in essential services, even though he is asymptomatic. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining unlinked case.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 155 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,479.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has increased from five cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has also increased from the daily average of two cases two weeks ago to the daily average of four in the past week.

With 340 cases discharged on Friday, 39757 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 223 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 4,461 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.