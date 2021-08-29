124 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 21 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 124 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Sunday noon (Aug 29), with 21 of these cases linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster, which was first uncovered on Tuesday, to 197.

Of the new cases, 37 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 32 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 34 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the 124 cases is one senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also nine imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other six developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 133 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 67,304.

More details will be provided by MOH on Sunday night.