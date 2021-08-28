First batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine available from Aug 30

SINGAPORE - The first batch of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will be available at some hospitals and clinics from Monday (Aug 30).

People can book an appointment at healthcare firm Clearbridge Health's Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic at Tanjong Pagar Plaza from Saturday, and it will begin administering the vaccine on Monday.

The vaccine is priced at $98 for two doses, including goods and services tax (GST).

It is understood that many of the Monday slots have already been taken.

IHH Healthcare Singapore - which offers the Sinopharm vaccine at Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Shenton Medical Group clinics in One Raffles Quay and Duxton - will open appointment bookings on Monday.

The vaccine will be available at Gleneagles Hospital and the Shenton Medical Group clinics on Wednesday, while Mount Elizabeth Hospital will begin administering it from Sept 7.

IHH Healthcare Singapore offers the vaccine at $99 for two doses, including GST.

The Sinopharm vaccine is administered in two doses, which are given three to four weeks apart. It is approved to be used for people aged 18 and above.

Clearbridge Medical Group, which runs Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic, said on Saturday that it has received the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine, procured directly from the manufacturer.

Vaccination appointments at Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic can be booked at this website.

Bookings for IHH Healthcare Singapore can be done at this website.