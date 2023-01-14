1 dead, six injured in accident between car and bus in Yishun

SINGAPORE – The driver of a GetGo car was killed after the vehicle collided with an SBS Transit bus in Yishun on Friday night.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, died in hospital, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Central at about 10.55pm.

A video of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Saturday, showed that the car driver ran a red light and the vehicle crashed head first into the right side of bus service 117 at high speed. The impact crushed the front of the car, a black SsangYong Tivoli, and jolted the double-decker bus.

SCDF said a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the car and had to be rescued by its officers using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Seven people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added.

The driver was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died. The six bus passengers, aged between 22 and 40, were conscious when taken to the hospital, the police said.

Mrs Grace Wu, vice-president of customer experience and communications at SBS Transit, said the bus captain was not hurt and that the company is in touch with the six passengers who received outpatient treatment at the hospital to render assistance to them.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” she added.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, car-sharing firm GetGo said: “We are aware of the incident and are assisting the police with the investigations.”

Police investigations are ongoing.