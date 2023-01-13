Motorcyclist killed in accident with trailer truck on TPE; driver assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE – A 55-year-old male motorcyclist died on Friday afternoon in an accident on Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The accident involved a trailer truck and a motorcycle and the 53-year-old male truck driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

On Friday at about 5.20pm, the police were alerted to the accident on TPE towards Seletar Expressway before Sengkang East Way.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, the police said.

According to various Facebook users, the accident resulted in traffic congestion near Sengkang and Punggol for a couple of hours.

A TikTok video posted on Friday at 8.30pm shows many police vehicles on the affected stretch of the road. The TikTok user added that traffic was heavy.

In the video, which appeared to be taken in the evening, a blue tent is visible behind a police car a few metres away from a blue trailer truck. Officers can also be seen directing traffic.