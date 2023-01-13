3 people in hospital after SLE accident that led to traffic jam up to TPE exit

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after an accident early on Friday morning on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), before Lentor Avenue.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 3.10am.

The driver of the car involved, a 22-year-old woman, and her two male passengers, aged 24 and 27, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

At about 3.30am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on social media platform Twitter about the accident and advised motorists to avoid lanes three, four and five.

At 7.10am, it updated the tweet to say there was traffic congestion up to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) exit. Motorists were told to avoid lanes four and five.