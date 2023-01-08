Two drivers taken to hospital after accident in Upper Serangoon

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a double-decker was involved in a collision with a taxi at a road junction in Upper Serangoon.

In a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Saturday, a yellow taxi can be seen driving on a road with the traffic lights beaming green. A double-decker from the left junction is then seen heading towards the taxi and crashing into it.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on Jan 5 at around 11pm. The accident involved a bus and a taxi at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road.

A 58-year-old male bus driver and a 67-year-old male taxi driver were taken conscious to hospital, the police said. The bus driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was also alerted to the accident, said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SBS Transit said on Saturday that passengers on board the bus were unhurt, and it was investigating the incident.

Its vice-president (special grade), customer experience and communications, Mrs Grace Wu, said the bus collided with a taxi that had right of way at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and affected motorists. Meanwhile, we are investigating the incident,” she added.