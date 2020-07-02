Singapore GE updates, July 2: DPM Heng on SDP's 10m population claim | What are the election rallies to catch online today?

Dear ST reader,
Jobs, wage cuts, immigration, checks and balances - parties are locking horns over these election issues as campaigning entered its third day today. Here's a roundup.
Even though this GE lacks the atmosphere of previous polls due to the restrictions on physical rallies and gatherings, parties are taking their messages to voters via e-rallies, debates and walkabouts. Want to know when to catch the next rally online? You can check here.
We are also livestreaming them on our Live Blog as and when they happen. So, stay tuned.
As you know, all GE2020 stories on our site are available for free to all. Stay with us for the latest news, videos, analyses and interactives.
I did not say Singapore should plan to increase its population to 10 million: Heng Swee Keat
He was asked at a NTU student union ministerial forum in 2019 about Singapore's Population White Paper.
Live coverage on Singapore General Election
What are the highlights so far?
Tan Cheng Bock will not take up NCMP seat if offered, calls scheme a ploy not to vote opposition
"You cannot just be a virtual MP, you must be a proper MP," he said.
PAP will not have 'blank cheque' because of NCMP scheme, say Chun Sing and Indranee
WP candidate Jamus Lim had urged Singaporeans to vote for the WP and deny the PAP "a blank cheque" during a TV debate.
What are the election rallies to catch online today?
The battle for Singaporeans' votes continues online.
Editor's Take: How GE2020 is shaping up to be a truly digital election
In our lunchtime chat series, ST Editor Warren Fernandez talks about the digital campaign activities and their significance.
Interactive: The things you (didn’t know) you need to know
Swipe through the cards to get answers to 7 GE2020 questions.
Analysis: The atmosphere is missing, but the message is clearer
Parties have shown so far that there can be advantages to conducting election hustings virtually.
PAP's Sengkang GRC team promises new town council, more amenities
Anchorvale is covered by Ang Mo Kio Town Council, while Compassvale and Rivervale fall under Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.