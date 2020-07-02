Singapore GE updates, July 2: DPM Heng on SDP's 10m population claim | What are the election rallies to catch online today?

Dear ST reader,

Jobs, wage cuts, immigration, checks and balances - parties are locking horns over these election issues as campaigning entered its third day today. Here's a roundup.

Even though this GE lacks the atmosphere of previous polls due to the restrictions on physical rallies and gatherings, parties are taking their messages to voters via e-rallies, debates and walkabouts. Want to know when to catch the next rally online? You can check here.

We are also livestreaming them on our Live Blog as and when they happen. So, stay tuned.

As you know, all GE2020 stories on our site are available for free to all. Stay with us for the latest news, videos, analyses and interactives.

He was asked at a NTU student union ministerial forum in 2019 about Singapore's Population White Paper.

READ MORE

What are the highlights so far?

READ MORE

"You cannot just be a virtual MP, you must be a proper MP," he said.

READ MORE

WP candidate Jamus Lim had urged Singaporeans to vote for the WP and deny the PAP "a blank cheque" during a TV debate.

READ MORE

The battle for Singaporeans' votes continues online.

READ MORE

In our lunchtime chat series, ST Editor Warren Fernandez talks about the digital campaign activities and their significance.

READ MORE

Swipe through the cards to get answers to 7 GE2020 questions.

READ MORE

Parties have shown so far that there can be advantages to conducting election hustings virtually.

READ MORE

Anchorvale is covered by Ang Mo Kio Town Council, while Compassvale and Rivervale fall under Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

READ MORE