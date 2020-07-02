Editor's Take: How GE2020 is shaping up to be a truly digital election

SINGAPORE - After two days of campaigning, this year's general election is shaping up to be a truly digital one.

With physical rallies cancelled because of Covid-19 safe distancing measures, there have been several political videos, e-rallies and a debate over the past two nights.

In our lunchtime chat series, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, talks about the digital campaign activities and their significance.

GE2020 Editor's Take is a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be, what's next and why it matters.

It is broadcast on The Straits Times' Facebook and YouTube channels at 1pm.