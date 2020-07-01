Singapore GE2020: What are the election rallies to catch online today?

SINGAPORE - No physical rallies are allowed with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but the battle for Singaporeans' votes continues online.

Political parties have started their e-rallies. Here's a summary of the key ones lined up each day.

Follow our full coverage of GE2020.

Tuesday, June 30

8.45pm: SDP held its first online rally just hours after nominations closed on Tuesday (June 30). Party chief Chee Soon Juan did a broadcast of the SDP's GE2020 campaign "4 Yeses and 1 No" on its Facebook page, complete with a slide deck and audio effects. The live stream lasted about 20 minutes.

In his speech, titled PAP Bankrupt Of Ideas, Dr Chee laid out the party's ideas, including suspending the goods and services tax until the end of next year and paying retrenched workers 50 per cent of their last drawn salary for 18 months. Read more here.

Wednesday, July 1

7pm: The Workers' Party's (WP) Hammer Show will be broadcast live on Facebook. Watch it here.

8pm: PAP, WP, Singapore Democratic Party and Progress Singapore Party members will take part in a television debate. Watch it here.

8.30pm: PAP's East Coast team, led by first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat, goes on Facebook to discuss its plans for the constituency. Watch it here.