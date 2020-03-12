PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation at 8pm

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be giving an update on the Covid-19 outbreak at 8pm on Thursday (March 12).

He will be speaking in English, Mandarin and Malay, a post on his Facebook page said.

The speech will be shared on PM Lee's Facebook page, his Twitter account and on the YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Straits Times understands that PM Lee will be talking about the medical and economic consequences of the global Covid-19 outbreak.

He is also expected to express confidence in Singapore's ability to deal with the outbreak, that the situation here remains under control, and that the Republic will not be going to Dorscon red.

Dorscon stands for Disease Outbreak Response System Condition and is a colour-coded framework on the situation. It is currently orange.

As of noon on Wednesday, Singapore has reported 178 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 96 patients discharged.

This will be PM Lee's second address to the nation on the coronavirus situation.

In his first, delivered on Feb 8, PM Lee said that the outbreak was a test of Singapore's social cohesion and psychological resilience.

He also said the country may have to reconsider its strategy if the virus became widespread, as it would be futile to trace every contact and hospitals could be overwhelmed if every suspect case was hospitalised and isolated.

He also encouraged Singaporeans to stay united and resolute, taking sensible precautions, helping one another, staying calm, and carrying on with their lives.